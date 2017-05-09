Uma reflexão sobre o HIV e a Ayahuasca / por Ramon Nunes Mello

O jornalista e poeta Ramon Mello publicou originalmente na Agência Aids este artigo. O republicamos agora, incluindo a versão para o inglês.

Uma reflexão. Após a solicitação de um amigo, me senti provocado a escrever sobre minha experiência com o HIV e a Ayahuasca. Desde que compartilhei publicamente minha sorologia positiva, em dezembro de 2015, inúmeras pessoas me escrevem perguntando sobre a vivência com o vírus. Quando sabem que tomo Ayahuasca, bebida enteógena utilizada para fins religiosos cuja regulamentação é aprovada pelo Conad (Conselho Nacional de Políticas sobre Drogas) no Brasil, me perguntam: Como é consumir Ayahuasca vivendo com HIV? Há algum tipo de interação dos antirretrovirais com Ayahuasca?

Antes de responder a essa pergunta é necessário explicar o que é Ayahuasca: “Ayahuasca (do quíchua, que significa ‘vinhos dos espíritos’), também conhecida como Hoasca, Daime, Iagé, Uni, Santo-Daime e Vegetal, é uma coacção produzida a partir da combinação da videira Chacrona (Psychotria Viridis) com o cipó Jagube (Banisteriopsis Caapi). Ayahuasca possui propriedades psicoativas devido à presença, nas folhas da Chacrona, de uma substância denominada N,N-dimetiltriptamina (DMT), cuja molécula é similar à molécula da serotonina e encontra-se presente no organismo humano. A bebida também atua como inibidor da monoamina oxidase (MAO) devido à ação de β-carbolinas (Harmina, Harmalina e Tetrahidrahamina), alcaloides presentes no cipó Caapi.”

Não sou o único que vive com HIV e toma Ayahuasca, obviamente, mas talvez seja um dos poucos que fala abertamente sobre o assunto. Inúmeras pessoas, no Brasil e no mundo, fazem o uso ritual de Ayahuasca como uma experiência espiritual de expansão de consciência. Existe a crença no meio ayahuasqueiro que “o Daime cura tudo, menos sentença”, entretanto, a questão fundamental, no caso do HIV, não é a Ayahuasca tirar a pessoa da condição de soropositivo, mas principalmente lhe proporcionar vida e saúde. A orientação da espiritualidade é de fazer o tratamento espiritual simultaneamente ao tratamento medicamentoso, não é de substituir.

Se, por ventura, alguém orientar por substituir o tratamento trata-se de fanatismo e/ou charlatanismo, pois a Ayahuasca (e nenhuma outra medicação alternativa, terapia holística ou crença espiritual) não substitui o tratamento de antirretrovirais, pelo menos até o presente momento. A literatura médica no Brasil e no exterior, de acordo com estudiosos sobre Ayahuasca, não apresenta até então nenhum estudo sobre o assunto HIV x Ayahuasca. Acredito que a carência de pesquisa sobre o assunto se deve principalmente ao tabu que envolve os dois temas.

Posso falar a partir de minha experiência pessoal com Ayahuasca: ajuda na aceitação de sua condição soropositiva, elimina depressão (há inúmeros estudos científicos relevantes sobre o assunto), fortalece o senso de altruísmo, limpa a mente de medos e preconceitos, e melhora o sistema imunológico. Entendo que o bem-estar causado pela Ayahuasca, essencial a saúde física, mental e espiritual, fortalece a imunidade. E digo ainda que há outras pessoas que estão soropositivas e fazem uso da Ayahuasca e que compartilham comigo a mesma percepção da experiência.

Portanto, de acordo com minha experiência pessoal, afirmo que não há contraindicação do consumo de Ayahuasca por quem está soropositivo. Faço uso regular de Ayahuasca há cinco anos, desde então não tive nenhuma alteração prejudicial a minha saúde. Pelo contrário, me sinto muito mais saudável. Evito apenas ingerir o antirretroviral durante o consumo da Ayahuasca, tomo a medicação do HIV (ou qualquer outra, desde que não tenha contraindicação) após o término do trabalho espiritual, quando estou em casa.

Então, todos podem tomar Ayahuasca? Não de qualquer jeito, há preceitos que devem ser respeitados. Tampouco deve ser consumida só por curiosidade ou por busca de uma experiência recreativa. Ayahuasca é uma planta de poder, portanto deve ser utilizada apenas em contexto ritual, com a dirigência de pessoas responsáveis e experientes. Essa questão independe da pessoa estar soropositivo, soronegativo ou sorointerrogativo. Além disso, há certas condições de saúde física e mental pré-existentes em que não se deve utilizar Ayahuasca ou consumi-la com cautela, como, por exemplo: “Ayahuasca não é indicada a utilização do chá concomitante ao uso de medicamentos antidepressivos e substâncias com efeitos nos níveis de serotonina. Também não é recomendada a utilização de Ayahuasca para pessoas que estejam fazendo uso de álcool, cannabis, cocaína, dextrometorfano (DXM), anfetaminas, metanfetaminas (MDMA), ecstasy, mescalina psilocibina e LSD.”

Enfim, para utilização da Ayahuasca é necessário que se tenha responsabilidade, como tudo que envolve a vida, principalmente no que diz respeito a saúde. Costumo afirmar que Ayahuasca, para mim, é vida, e que me ensina ancorar a presença no corpo. Acredito que a grande cura do HIV é o combate ao preconceito. A linguagem é o verdadeiro vírus. Por isso é necessário se conversar sem medo sobre o assunto, ciente que vulnerabilidade é igual para todos, independentemente de religião, condição social ou gênero, sem distinção.

Faço votos que os estudos sobre Ayahuasca e HIV sejam aprofundados, com a devida atenção e respeito que esses temas exigem.

* Ramon Nunes Mello , natural de Araruama (RJ), é poeta, escritor, jornalista e ativista de direitos humanos. É autor dos livros de poemas “Vinis Mofados” (2009), “Poemas tirados de notícias de jornal” (2010) e “Há um mar no fundo de cada sonho” (2016).

A reflection on HIV and Ayahuasca

by Ramon Nunes Mello, tradução de Manuel Madeira

A reflection. After being requested by a friend, I felt compelled to write about my experience with HIV and Ayahuasca. Ever since I went public about the fact that I’m HIV positive in December 2015, countless people have written me asking about what it’s like to live with the virus. When they know that I consume Ayahuasca, an entheogenic drink used for religious purposes and legally approved in Brazil by the CONAD (Regional Anti-Drug Council), they ask me: “What is it like to be HIV positive and consume Ayahuasca?”

Before answering that question, it’s necessary to clarify and explain what Ayahuasca is: “Ayahuasca (from the quíchua-language, which means ‘vines of the souls’), also known as Hoasca, Daime, Iagé, Uni, Santo-Daime and Vegetal, is a coaction produced through the combination of Videira Chacrona (Psychotria Viridis) and a liana type called Jagube (Banisteriopsis Caapi). Ayahuasca contains psychoactive properties, due to the substance N,N – dimetiltriptamin (DMT), present in the Chacrona leafs, whose molecules are similar to the serotonin molecule and is present in the human organism. The drink also acts as a inhibitor to the monoamin oxidase (MAO) due to the action of the beta-carbolines (Harmine, Harmaline and Tetrahidramine), alkaloids present in the liana Caapi.”

I’m not the only HIV positive that drinks Ayahuasca, obviously, but maybe I’m one of the few who openly talks about it. Countless people in Brazil and in the whole world make use of Ayahuasca in spiritual rituals in order to reach experiences of expansion of consciousness. There is a strong belief, in the midst of the Ayahuasca community, that “Daime cures everything but the sentence”, although, the fundamental point in this matter, in the case of HIV in particular, isn’t whether Ayahuasca is going to eliminate the virus or not, but rather the improvement of your life quality, with a stronger immune system and a better state of mind. The orientation received spiritually, is to continue your regular medicinal treatment while simultaneously continuing your spiritual work. One does not substitute one for the other.

If, by any means, somebody is advocating to substitute regular treatment for Ayahuasca, then certainly we’re dealing with a conman and/or fanatic charlatan. Ayahuasca (or any other medication, holistic therapy or spiritual belief) does not substitute the antiretroviral treatment, at least not at the present moment. Medical literature in Brazil and abroad does not, until present day, have a subject of study or line of research in the case of HIV x Ayahuasca according to scholars in the matter. I believe that the little research we have in the matter, is due to the big taboo there is when it comes to both themes.

I can speak from my own personal experience with Ayahuasca: it helps you in the acceptance of your seropositive condition, eliminates depression (there are countless relevant scientific researches addressing this fact), strengthens altruistic sense, cleanses the mind from fears and prejudices and strengthens the immune system. I understand that the well-being caused by Ayahuasca, essential for physical, mental and spiritual health, strengthens immunity. I also think it’s worth mentioning, that I know other seropositives that consume Ayahuasca and they have all shared with me the exact same perception of the experience with it.

Therefore, according to my personal experience, I affirm that there are no contraindications for the consumption of Ayahuasca by people that are HIV positive. I’ve been making usage of Ayahuasca regularly for five years, since then I’ve had no prejudicial alteration of my health. Quite the contrary, I feel much healthier. I only avoid ingesting the antiretroviral during the usage of Ayahuasca, I take my medication for HIV (or any other, given there are no contraindications) when the spiritual work is done, and when I’m back home.

So then, can everybody take Ayahuasca? Not at all. There are precepts that should be respected. Neither should one seek Ayahuasca just out of curiosity nor for recreational experiences. Ayahuasca is a plant of power and wisdom. It should be used only within a ritualistic context, with a proper, experienced and responsible facilitator. This has nothing to do with whether the person is seropositive, seronegative or sero interrogative. Besides that, there are certain pre existing physical and mental health conditions, that one should not consume Ayahuasca, or at the least take it with caution, like in the case of, for example: “Ayahuasca is not indicated for usage by people who concomitantly take antidepressant drugs and/or substances that affect the serotonin levels in the brain. Consumption of Ayahuasca is also not recommended for people who are making usage of alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, dextromethorphan (DXM), amphetamine (speed), methamphetamines (MDMA), ecstasy, mescaline psilocybin and LSD.”

Finally, for the utilization of Ayahuasca, responsibility is needed. Like everything that involves life, principally when talking about health. I use to say that, for me, Ayahuasca is life itself. It helps me to anchor my presence in the body. I firmly believe that the big cure of HIV is the fight against prejudice. The usage of words and language is the real virus. That’s why it is so important to talk fearlessly about the subject, keeping in mind that vulnerability is equal to all, independently of religion, social status or gender, without distinction.

I vow that the studies on Ayahuasca and HIV be deepened, with the amount of attention and respect that theses themes require.

* Ramon Nunes Mello, natural of Araruama (state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), is a poet, writer, journalist and human rights activist. Author of the poetry books “Vinis Mofados” (2009), “Poemas tirados de notícias de jornal” (2010) and “Há um mar no fundo de cada sonho”(2016).